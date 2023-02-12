Signaturefd LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 933,025 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 176,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 186.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,629,000 after acquiring an additional 568,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the second quarter worth $30,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,452 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 262.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 172,668 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,296,000 after purchasing an additional 125,002 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMR shares. B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $193.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

NYSE:AMR opened at $158.42 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.93.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

