New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,911 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,584 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,751,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,842,000 after acquiring an additional 412,179 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $69,110,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 8.0% in the second quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 4,891,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 362,412 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,830,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,634,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accomplice Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $12,313,000. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

Shares of DKNG opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average is $15.04. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.88.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

