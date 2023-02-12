IFP Advisors Inc Has $435,000 Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% in the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GLDM stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.02. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $41.14.

