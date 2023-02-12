IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 36,755 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating) by 4,115.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,755 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BYM. Allegheny Financial Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 159.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 72,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 44,745 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 173,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 42,667 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 164,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 38,872 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 179,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 38,151 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Price Performance

NYSE BYM opened at $11.94 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.69.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.