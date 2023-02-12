IFP Advisors Inc Takes Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJQ opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.75. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.