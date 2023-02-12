Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of QQQJ opened at $26.02 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.60.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

