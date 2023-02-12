IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 275,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 35,114 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Net Lease by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Global Net Lease from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of GNL opened at $14.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.10%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.