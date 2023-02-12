State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,793 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $26,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,807 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Matson Price Performance

Matson Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $68.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.06 and a 52 week high of $125.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.