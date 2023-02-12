State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New $796,000 Investment in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,116,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,967,000 after buying an additional 94,964 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,794,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,718,000 after buying an additional 99,792 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 763,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,704,000 after buying an additional 28,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,871,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,825,000 after buying an additional 58,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $44.88 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.05 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average is $39.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.25%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

