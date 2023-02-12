State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Xometry were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XMTR. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xometry by 35.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 368,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 95,965 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $532,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the third quarter valued at $7,311,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

XMTR opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.79.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on XMTR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Xometry in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Xometry news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $858,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,845,755.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total transaction of $342,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,358.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,737 shares of company stock worth $4,349,673 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

