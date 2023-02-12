State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,400 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,833,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,538,000 after purchasing an additional 86,269 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after purchasing an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,719,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,082,000 after purchasing an additional 106,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,653,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 69,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 16.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,136,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 163,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE HASI opened at $34.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.29. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.56 and a 12 month high of $51.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.86.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

