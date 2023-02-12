State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 9,781 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI opened at $78.27 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average is $71.59.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Macquarie cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.