State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,547 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,560 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,178.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CFFN opened at $8.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.42. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.19 and a 1-year high of $11.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Capitol Federal Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

