State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 9,607 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,224,000 after buying an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,488,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,780,000 after purchasing an additional 136,521 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,752,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 51,820 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,551,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,599,000 after purchasing an additional 25,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,188,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,472,000 after purchasing an additional 242,900 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $54.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Activity at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total transaction of $43,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,233,657.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,453 shares of company stock valued at $9,664,041. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

ELF stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.00. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.57.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.