Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 9.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 156.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $779.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.72. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $48.05.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Community Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CTBI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.55 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 13.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

Insider Transactions at Community Trust Bancorp

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.00 per share, with a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,822. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

