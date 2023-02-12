TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 798,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,383,000 after buying an additional 23,565 shares in the last quarter.

THS stock opened at $48.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.48. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

