State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $851,000 Stock Position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 130,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 2,211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the 3rd quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Steelcase Stock Performance

Shares of Steelcase stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.57 million, a PE ratio of 49.33 and a beta of 1.38. Steelcase Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Steelcase had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $826.90 million for the quarter.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through the Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

