Signaturefd LLC Sells 677 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TAP. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 60,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

About Molson Coors Beverage

Shares of TAP stock opened at $51.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average is $51.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

