Signaturefd LLC Sells 595 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 133.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 827,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 82.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

