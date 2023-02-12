Signaturefd LLC Sells 595 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 133.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 707,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,646,000 after buying an additional 36,884 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.0% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 827,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,829,000 after buying an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 82.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $42,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,162.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total value of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $42,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,162.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $42.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.15 and its 200 day moving average is $40.34.
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.
