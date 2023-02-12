Signaturefd LLC Purchases 865 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valley National Bancorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 119.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VLY shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

