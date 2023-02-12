DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 793.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in DoorDash by 204.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in DoorDash by 22.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Down 6.7 %

DASH stock opened at $57.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.46. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $130.20.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $2,250,574.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 353,943 shares in the company, valued at $16,914,935.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $59,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,394.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 99,512 shares of company stock worth $5,106,441 over the last 90 days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on DoorDash from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

