Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,770 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Umpqua by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 92,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Umpqua by 13.5% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 205,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 24,383 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Umpqua by 100.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Umpqua by 2.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 259,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Umpqua by 28.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Stock Performance

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $18.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Umpqua Dividend Announcement

Umpqua ( NASDAQ:UMPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $387.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UMPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Umpqua Profile

(Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

See Also

