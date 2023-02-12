Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,108 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 197.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REX. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 200.4% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 384.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 125,495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 99,594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 279.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in REX American Resources by 68.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,234 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

REX American Resources Trading Up 2.7 %

REX opened at $34.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $593.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.97. REX American Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

REX American Resources Profile

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $220.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through one segment: Ethanol and By-products. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.