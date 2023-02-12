Signaturefd LLC Reduces Position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $317.80 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $261.80 and a twelve month high of $402.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.74.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

