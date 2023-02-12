Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pentair by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,589,000 after buying an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Pentair by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 6.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,403,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,285,000 after acquiring an additional 214,415 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.31.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

