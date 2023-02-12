Signaturefd LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.3 %

BKR stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

