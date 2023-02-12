Signaturefd LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKRGet Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 276.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 2.3 %

BKR stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of -54.87 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

