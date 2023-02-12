Signaturefd LLC Has $54,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 61.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 265.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 8.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 528,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,611,000 after acquiring an additional 40,309 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $98.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities lowered Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,925,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $488,323.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,227 shares in the company, valued at $46,925,145.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 549 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $49,146.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,927.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,145. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc is engaged in the designing, development, and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.