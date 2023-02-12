Signaturefd LLC Has $56,000 Holdings in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Prudential were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PUK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 751,756 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,224,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,435,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,033,000 after buying an additional 282,095 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after buying an additional 248,093 shares during the period. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,150,000. Institutional investors own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $30.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57. Prudential plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $34.37.

PUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Prudential from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.05) to GBX 1,518 ($18.25) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,500 ($18.03) to GBX 1,750 ($21.04) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prudential from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,500.50.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

