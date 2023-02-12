Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 586 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $132.50 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FN stock opened at $122.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.51. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $74.57 and a 12-month high of $140.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.