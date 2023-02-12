Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) by 689.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TV. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Trading Up 0.7 %

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.64.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

