Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 400 Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Enovis were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at about $333,199,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,263,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the second quarter valued at $52,132,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth $51,978,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENOV opened at $62.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $129.21. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 129.92 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

