NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in NCR by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 52.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 121,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 41,611 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 57.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 124.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NCR by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NCR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price target on NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on NCR from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

NCR stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 91.24 and a beta of 1.68. NCR Co. has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.33.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

