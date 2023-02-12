Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 500 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MP. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

MP Materials Stock Down 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

MP stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.15, a quick ratio of 17.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.84. MP Materials Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $60.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.