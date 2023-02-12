Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Cuts Holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,740,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,834,000 after purchasing an additional 182,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,037,000 after purchasing an additional 662,640 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,755,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,809,000 after purchasing an additional 69,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth $85,537,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,604 shares in the company, valued at $398,543.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PK opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 344.83%.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Read More

