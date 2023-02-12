Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 970 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 10x Genomics by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.90.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,417,481.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 1,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $55,397.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,615,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 2,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $80,439.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 217,713 shares in the company, valued at $7,417,481.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,663 shares of company stock valued at $227,008 in the last ninety days. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $43.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.34. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.81 and a 52 week high of $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.33 and a beta of 1.75.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

