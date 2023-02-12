PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after buying an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 84,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 203,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 26,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $27.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director C William Hosler purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $99,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

