Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 110 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 9.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 307,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. 32.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:PAG opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.67. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.58 and a 1 year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens increased their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

