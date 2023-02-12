Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 5,173 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,173 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,650,000 after buying an additional 43,876 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,115,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after buying an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 960,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,486,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 610,063 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of LOPE opened at $112.89 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

