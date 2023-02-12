YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of YETI by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in YETI by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 9,662 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in YETI by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,270,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of YETI to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

YETI Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.78 on Friday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.86 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 40.06%. The company had revenue of $433.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.76 million. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.