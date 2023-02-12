Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

MNRO stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $54.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.29.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $335.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monro will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Monro’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,612,000 after purchasing an additional 50,712 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Monro by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,918,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Monro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,701,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $160,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Monro by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,418,213 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,104,000 after purchasing an additional 94,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Monro by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,455,000 after acquiring an additional 60,890 shares in the last quarter.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

