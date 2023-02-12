First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Down 34.1% in January

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance

First Trust BICK Index Fund stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.

First Trust BICK Index Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust BICK Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BICK. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,481,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 402.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,587 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 94,309.1% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust BICK Index Fund by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.

