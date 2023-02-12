First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK) Short Interest Down 34.1% in January

First Trust BICK Index Fund (NASDAQ:BICK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Stock Performance
First Trust BICK Index Fund stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. First Trust BICK Index Fund has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $31.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.63.
First Trust BICK Index Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust BICK Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust BICK Index Fund
First Trust BICK Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index call the ISE BICK (Brazil, India, China, South Korea) Index. The ISE BICK Index is designed to provide a benchmark for investors interested in tracking the largest and most liquid public companies that are domiciled in Brazil, India, Mainland China and South Korea.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust BICK Index Fund (BICK)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.