State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,411 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 28.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steven Madden by 18.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush cut Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.71.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $33.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $45.04.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Direct-to-Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

