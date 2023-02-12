Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 274.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 5,866.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 9.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the second quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROG opened at $150.99 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.63 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.20.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

