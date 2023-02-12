State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 1,583 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Albany International were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 272.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Albany International by 486.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 121.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIN opened at $108.66 on Friday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $75.24 and a 12-month high of $115.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.94%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

