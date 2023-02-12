State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,151 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,341 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $454,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYBT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

SYBT stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.68. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.83 and a twelve month high of $78.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stock Yards Bancorp

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter bought 906 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.39 per share, with a total value of $64,679.34. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,173.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.39 per share, for a total transaction of $64,679.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,173.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shannon Bishop Arvin purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $49,725.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,867.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,486 shares of company stock valued at $157,905 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management and Trust. The Commercial Banking segment includes mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

Further Reading

