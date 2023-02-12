State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 7,481 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,481 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,711,000 after buying an additional 312,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,296,000 after buying an additional 637,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,056,000 after buying an additional 161,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,564,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,331,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCPT opened at $28.60 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.67 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 110.57%.

Several research firms recently commented on FCPT. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI cut Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

