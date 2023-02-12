State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.03 Million Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 141,449 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $398,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 432,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,071,000 after buying an additional 9,227 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $164,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.52 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

