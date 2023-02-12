State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 109.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 31,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,638.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 443 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $30,930.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,173,757.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,619 shares of company stock worth $5,712,204 over the last three months. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.93 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

