State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 1,993 Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,970 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Kronos Worldwide worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 673.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,849 shares during the period. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Trading Up 0.8 %

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Shares of NYSE:KRO opened at $11.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200 day moving average of $11.21. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.48 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

