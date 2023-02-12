State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 8,076 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.36. LXP Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th.

LXP Industrial Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

